BIG STONE GAP, VA - Edna C. Lipps 87 passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her residence.
Edna was born in Keokee, VA., the daughter of the late Claude Herron, and Sarah Jane Adams. She was one of fourteen children. She worked at the Ford Motor company in Detroit. She was also CNA at a nursing home in Florida. She was a Christian lady, who will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons; Danny Lipps, & Jeffrey Lipps, her close siblings; Joyce Wells, Matilda McFall, & Buck Chisenhall.
She is survived by her children; Pam Winter (Scott) of Fl., A.J. Lipps (Kristy) of Kingsport, TN. and Linda Bishop (Dave) of Fl. Sister Charletta Hall 'Chot", ten grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home. The service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor John Flanary officiating. The committal service will be held afterwards in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online register is available for the Lipps family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com