WEBER CITY, VA - Edmond Wayne Jennings 87, of Weber City went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Bill Porter officiating.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 1pm at Holston View Cemetery on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 with the honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Morrison Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Jennings family.