WEBER CITY, VA - Edmond Wayne Jennings 87, of Weber City went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was a 1952 graduate of Lynn View High School. Wayne served his country in the U.S Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He retired from Upper East Tennesse Human Development (UETHEDA) after 25 years as the transportation director for Head Start. Wayne was a member of the Morrison Chapel UMC since the age of 13 and was currently attending Nottingham UMC. He was known for his sense of humor, love, and laughter. Wayne instilled in his family “make hay while the sun shines”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Anna Jennings; wife, Mary Etta Crawford Jennings; brother, Jimmy Jennings, brother-in-law, Jerry Elliott.
Survivors include his fiancé, Sue Gillenwater; son, Gary Jennings and wife, Kim; daughter, Donna Crumbley and husband Randy; four grandsons; one granddaughter; one foster granddaughter; seven great-grandchildren; two step-sons; two step-grandsons; sister, Freda Elliott; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Bill Porter officiating.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 1pm at Holston View Cemetery on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 with the honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Morrison Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Jennings family.