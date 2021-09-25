ROSE HILL, VA - Edmond Hensley went to heaven on Friday, September 24, 2021. Born in Rose Hill, Virginia on August 29, 1936, the eldest of six children to a coal mining father and a farming and child-rearing mother, Edmond learned the meaning of hard work and the importance of family at an early age. As a very young boy, Edmond helped his mother do everything on the family farm, from milking the cows to picking apples and blackberries. Later, still too small to harness the mule on his own, he would climb a stool to ready the mule to plow the fields. As an enterprising boy, he grew watermelons, rolled them into Martin’s Creek to cool and sold them to passersby. He continued to work the land and save his profits, purchasing livestock and his first farm as a teenager.
Edmond continued to farm in his early twenties, but after catching the eye of the most beautiful red-headed girl he ever saw at the High Top skating rink, he married Jacinta Davis Hensley in September of 1960 and set out for a state job surveying land all across eastern and central Virginia. For more than ten years, Edmond worked all week, drove back to his farm in Southwest Virginia on weekends to work, sometimes plowing all night. Edmond, too, was growing his family. Edmond’s first son, Tim was born on November 3, 1961, and his second son, Paul, was born on November 19, 1967.
After making dear friends in the Fredericksburg area, the young family moved back to Rose Hill, while Edmond continued to work in central Virginia and drive to Rose Hill on the weekends to farm and be with his family. With his grit and determination, he went to full-time farming after saving enough money to buy more livestock and land. Edmond was strong, strong-willed, and had a fighting spirit. He could do anything that he wanted to do if he decided he was going to do it. He successfully ran a beef-cattle farm for more than forty years. He had a great affinity for the land and his cattle, and sometimes would embark on a family trip to Iowa to see how his steers were fairing after he sold them.
One of his favorite jokes was about his baby girl, Amy, who he called his late crop, when she arrived on December 3, 1982, more than two decades after his eldest son. Edmond was a loving father and the greatest fan of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Some of his favorite memories were when all his family would gather at his home for a big meal.
Edmond had a special relationship with his only sister, Hattie Huff, whom he loved dearly. For decades, every spring Edmond looked forward to planting beans and corn to share with Hattie at the summer harvest when she would visit from Ohio.
Edmond, the patriarch, was our rock, and we will sorely miss him, his sense of humor, and enduring love. Edmond and Jacinta celebrated 61 years together just before his passing.
Edmond is survived by his wife, Jacinta; son, Paul and daughter, Amy; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Caleb, Asher, Micah, Jonathan, Aiden, Eli, Blake, Brandt, Aubrey, Rory, Connor, and Lena Hensley, Molly, Willow, and Ronan Boone, and Alexandra and Atticus Blevins.
Edmond is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Sigrett Hensley, and his son, Timothy Hensley.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 4pm to 5pm at Silver Leaf Baptist Church followed by funeral services with Rev. Tim Varnadore officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Silver Leaf Cemetery in Rose Hill. The grandsons will be the pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Leaf Baptist Church or Silver Leaf Cemetery Fund.
