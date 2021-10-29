NORTON, VA – Edith J. Willis, 84, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Laurels Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Norton. She was a former LPN having worked at the Park Avenue Hospital, Norton Community Hospital and Heritage Hall Healthcare. She had attended the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Norton. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Willis; a daughter, Catherine Ann Willis; a granddaughter, Carrie Leigh Hensley; a sister, Betty Cozart and a brother, Bill West.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Ward and her husband Ernie, Kelli Sue Willis, all of Norton, Va.; three grandsons, Matthew Ward and his wife Adrienne of Wise, Va., Wesley Ward and his wife Whitney of Norton, Va., Jacob Hensley and his partner Sarah Mullins of Pound, Va.; four great grandchildren, Luke, Ben, Camden and Oliver; two sisters, Nancy Osborne of Gate City, Va. and Jackie Horton of Wilmington, NC; several nieces and nephews.
Private services were conducted Friday, October 29, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Burial followed in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Willis family.