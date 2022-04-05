KINGSPORT - Edith Patterson, 87 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She had lived most of her life in Kingsport and retired from Belk’s. Edith loved to cook and make Christmas candy, being outdoors and gardening.
Edith is preceded in death by her husband, John Patterson; her parents; one sister; four brothers; grandson, Dennis Patterson. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Thomas and husband Nick; her sons, John Patterson, Jr. and wife Darlene, Doug Patterson and wife Janice; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
