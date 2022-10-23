BLOOMINGDALE - Edith Virgie Jarrett, 89, of Bloomingdale, passed away early Saturday morning October 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Elmer Carson and Easter (Hill) Bishop in Clinchport, Va.
Edith retired from Norris Industries after twenty years of dedicated service. She enjoyed gardening and working puzzles. Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth (Sis) Qualls; brother, Buddy Bishop; husband, Lester Jarrett; sons, Larry and Bobby Jarrett; sons-in-law, Dick King, Ralph Knight, Chuck Littrell
Survivors include her children, Linda Knight, Debbie Delph (John), Danny Jarrett (Angela), Mike Jarrett (Mary), Marcella Ball (Ted), Brenda Jarrett, Rick Jarrett, Teresa Keith, Leslie Jarrett (Jackie), Cristy Robinson, Tosh Jarrett; daughter-in-law, Teresa "Tess" Jarrett;19 grandchildren; 40 Great Grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Vaughn (Henry) and Nancy Vaughn; sister-in-law, Geneva Tipton (Joe); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Jarrett family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 8 pm. Funeral Services will take place Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home beginning 11 am at with Rev. Todd Jennings officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City. Edith’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Frank Lane.
In lieu of flowers the Jarrett family has requested that donations be made in Edith’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The Jarrett family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Crystal Ball for the years of loving care.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Jarrett family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081