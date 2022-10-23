BLOOMINGDALE - Edith Virgie Jarrett, 89, of Bloomingdale, passed away early Saturday morning October 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Elmer Carson and Easter (Hill) Bishop in Clinchport, Va.

Edith retired from Norris Industries after twenty years of dedicated service. She enjoyed gardening and working puzzles. Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her.

