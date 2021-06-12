SURGOINSVILLE - Edith "Toots" Case, age 90, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Wednesday June 9, 2021. She loved to garden, quilt, and cook. Edith was the surviving member of 12 and relished the memories of this large family group. Edith was known for sharing stories of growing up in the same community where she lived her entire life. Family, friends, and neighbors were a very special part of Edith's life.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John W "Abner" Case; parents, Arthur and Nealie Presley; and 11 siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Cogliano (Ron); son, John E Case (Debby); grandchildren, Toni (Jason), Matt, and Laura (David),; great grandchildren, Presley, Hannah, Abigail, and Brinley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. A special thanks to those caregivers who looked after Edith in her later years.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Hawkins County Humane Society or Bass Chapel Church may be made in honor of Edith.
