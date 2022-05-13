CHURCH HILL – Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022, with her family by her side.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jessie Hartgrove and Rev. Ed Maynord officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Mark, Yasen, Carson and Terry Manis, Rick, Phillip Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Lawson, David Richards, Curtis Byrd, Issac, Zane, Jordan, and Eli Manis, John Upchurch, Chad Riner, Dylan Riner, Dustin Overbey, Braden Barrett, Travis, Peyton, and Noah Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church of Surgoinsville in Edith’s memory.
A special thank you to Dr. Manole, Dr. Shipstone, special caregiver, Sherrie Horne, and Amedisys for your special care.
