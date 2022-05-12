CHURCH HILL – Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Surgoinsville, TN. Edith graduated from Surgoinsville High School in 1965. She retired from Alladin Plastics with forty-four years of service. Edith loved shopping and eating with family and friends. All her life she loved helping people and making a difference. She loved mowing and decorating for all occasions.
She was preceded in death by a loving dad and precious mom, Charlie, and Etta Yonas Manis; baby sister, Bertha Manis; sisters, Mildred Manis, Mary Snapp (Gary), Helen Henderson; brother, Junior Manis (Bertha); sister-in-law, Bertha Manis; special in-laws, Benton and Myrtle Dinsmore, B.C. and Jo Dinsmore, Mildred and Rosa Adin.
Edith is survived by her husband, Roger Dinsmore of 56 years; precious brothers, J.C. Manis and Walter Manis (Kathy); precious sister, Velma Richards (Jim); many caring and loving nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Neil Henderson (Mary); many special friends and neighbors, Linda Barton, Brenda Frost, Danielle Gammley, Imogene Strong, Nina and Joel Spears, Kenny and Angie McMurray, Iva Patterson, The Greene’s, the Barrett’s, Gerald Cardwell, the Wolfe family, Gary, Romelda and Brenda, Doyle and Mary Dykes, Wanda Tate, Audrey Manis, Judy Hensley, Jackie and Tommy; special family, Christy, Chad, Ashely, Dylan, Dustin, Gracie, Annie and Jaxson, Walter, Kathy, Gergana, and Yasen Velma, Jim and David Richards, J.D. and Phillip Lawson, J.C. and Albert Manis.
Edith wanted to thank all of the veterans for our freedom and for your service to our great country.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jessie Hartgrove and Rev. Ed Maynord officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Mark, Yasen, Carson and Terry Manis, Rick, Phillip Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Lawson, David Richards, Curtis Byrd, Issac, Zane, Jordan, and Eli Manis, John Upchurch, Chad Riner, Dylan Riner, Dustin Overbey, Braden Barrett, Travis, Peyton, and Noah Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church of Surgoinsville in Edith’s memory.
A special thank you to Dr. Manole, Dr. Shipstone, special caregiver, Sherrie Horne, and Amedisys for your special care.
