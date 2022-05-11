CHURCH HILL – Edith Pauline (Manis) Dinsmore, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022, with her family by her side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
