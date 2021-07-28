KINGSPORT - Edith Marie Hite, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord and entered the arms of her husband on Thursday, July 22, 2021. She was born to the late Garfield and Margaret Harris in Detroit, Michigan. Her family relocated to Kingsport in 1933 and she resided here the rest of her life. Edith retired from J.C. Penney’s after many years of service. She was a devoted member of Ft. Robinson Baptist Church. Edith was a loving mother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hite; son, Dwayne Hite; daughter, Patricia Wright; brothers, James, Fred, Gordon, Clifford, and Donald Harris; sister, Louise McKamey.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Brown; grandson, Jason Brown and wife Lori; great-granddaughter, Bailey Brown; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Sean Harris officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50PM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Asbury Baysmont for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Petworks at 3101 East Stone Drive Kingsport, TN 37660.
