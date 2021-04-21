SURGOINSVILLE - Edith “Juree” McPheron Bass, age 91, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Seth Hammond officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Juree’s memory to the American Legion Auxiliary in Rogersville, TN.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Bass family.