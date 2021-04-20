SURGOINSVILLE - Edith “Juree” McPheron Bass, age 91, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville. Most of all she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother.
Juree was active in the 4-H Club, Home Demonstration, The American Legion Auxiliary in Rogersville, Okolona Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville. She was known for her compassion for friends and family, having spent many hours and days making sure others needs were met. Hundreds of people know about her “famous” chocolate and butterscotch pies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tamar McPheron; 3 sisters, Norma Netherland, Lorene Linkous and Margaret Allen; and brother, Toby McPheron.
She is survived by her son, Mike Hammond; daughter, Sharon Tackett (Jimmy); 7 grandchildren, Ryan Hammond, Heather Carlson, Hannah Ledbetter, Seth Hammond, Chasity Hale, Tamara Chappell and Danielle Hurley; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; special friends, Opal Kirkpatrick and Kyle Jenkins; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Seth Hammond officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Juree’s memory to the American Legion Auxiliary in Rogersville, TN.
