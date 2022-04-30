I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2nd Timothy 4:7
DRYDEN, VA - Edith Jessee, age 101, passed away at her home on April 30, 2022. She was born to the late J. S. (John Samuel) and Irma Cooney Jessee. Edith married Harold L. Jessee in 1949 and they were together for almost 72 years.
She was born and died in what is now the living room of her house. When she became old enough to go to school, she used the swinging bridge to cross Powell River and then walked on the railroad for the mile to get to school. She was a junior in 1937 when the school burned in March, and she finished the year at the Methodist Church in Dryden. She graduated the next year as salutatorian in a class of ten. At that time, there were only 11 grades. She played side center on the basketball team on the outdoor court.
Edith attended Lincoln Memorial University for two years and was on the tennis team. She began teaching first grade at Dryden in 1940. For many years, she had 50 - 55 students in a classroom. One year, she had 60 students. In the early years, she was known as "Miz Edith" to her students. She was selected as an Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America in 1973.
She completed her bachelor's degree from Lincoln Memorial University in 1967 after going summers and Saturdays for several years. Among her many students were her children. Several of her students would become teachers. One would become her supervisor. Edith retired in 1988 after teaching for 48 years all in first grade except for one year. This is one of the longest teaching careers in the county. In 2012, she was in the first group of educators to be selected to the Lee County Educators of Distinction.
Edith was a member of Dryden United Methodist Church. She was active in the United Methodist Women and taught the adult Sunday School class. She was a Lifetime member of the Virginia Education Association/National Association. She served one term as president of the Lee County Education Association. Edith was a member of the Big Stone Gap Chapter of AARP, the LMU Southwest Virginia Alumni Association, and attended Lee County TRIAD.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, her son Jon William Jessee, her parents, and sister, Nina (Nick).
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Jessee and her caregiver, Sherry Middleton. She is also survived by nieces Kay Lotito, Sandra Jessee, and Renee Jessee; nephews David Jessee (Betty) and Warren Williams (Patty), and special cousin Susan Davis (Joe). Also surviving are fellow teachers, friends, and many former first graders.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5 until 7 at Dryden United Methodist Church with the service following at 7:00 with the Reverends Norman Clark, Bill Rines, and Pete Perdue officiating. Burial will be Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Jessee Cemetery at Dryden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dryden United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 57, Dryden, VA 24243. Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.