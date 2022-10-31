Edith Greer Moore went to her heavenly home on October 29th, 2022, at Wexford House after a period of declining health. She was born on August 12, 1934, in Hancock County, TN to Charlie and Ola Greer. Edith enjoyed spending time in her garden and planting flowers, writing poetry and working in the Foster A Grandparent program at Ewing and Rose Hill Elementary. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by Danny Moore; daughter, Twyla Boyer; her sisters, Anna Kate Brown, Lucille Hopkins and Opal Butler; her brothers, Roy, Harold, Jack, Hobart, Millard and Milford Greer.

