Edith Greer Moore went to her heavenly home on October 29th, 2022, at Wexford House after a period of declining health. She was born on August 12, 1934, in Hancock County, TN to Charlie and Ola Greer. Edith enjoyed spending time in her garden and planting flowers, writing poetry and working in the Foster A Grandparent program at Ewing and Rose Hill Elementary. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edith was preceded in death by Danny Moore; daughter, Twyla Boyer; her sisters, Anna Kate Brown, Lucille Hopkins and Opal Butler; her brothers, Roy, Harold, Jack, Hobart, Millard and Milford Greer.
She is survived by her son, Tim (Debbie) Moore; son-in-law, Danny Boyer; grandson, Daniel (Jessica) Boyer; granddaughters, Makayla (Chris Morell) Moore and Miranda (Matthew) Alley; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Ray) Donoho and Helen (Willard) Ayers; brother, Sammy (Wilma) Greer and special friends, Bill and Evelyn Parker.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Wexford House for their care during the last two months and a special thank you to Amedisys and her Hospice nurse, Lindsey.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the Greer Family Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.com for breast cancer research or to The Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org.