KINGSPORT - Edith Clark, 90, Kingsport, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Edith was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee and graduated from Sullivan High School and the Whitney School of Business. She was the Director of Medical Records at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Edith was a member of Grace Christian Church and served as the president of the Dorcas Circle for several years. Her faith anchored her life and empowered her dreams. Edith was a member of the OES Liberty Chapter. She traveled abroad and throughout the United States, but her first love remained the mountains of East Tennessee. Edith loved patriotic decorations, especially her wooden Uncle Sam.

