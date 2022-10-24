KINGSPORT - Edith Clark, 90, Kingsport, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Edith was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee and graduated from Sullivan High School and the Whitney School of Business. She was the Director of Medical Records at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Edith was a member of Grace Christian Church and served as the president of the Dorcas Circle for several years. Her faith anchored her life and empowered her dreams. Edith was a member of the OES Liberty Chapter. She traveled abroad and throughout the United States, but her first love remained the mountains of East Tennessee. Edith loved patriotic decorations, especially her wooden Uncle Sam.
Edith loved spending time with family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, genealogy research, collecting glassware and decorative bunnies, and trying new recipes. In a mischievous moment on a school field trip, Edith slipped under the rope and touched the Liberty Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Clark; parents, Lawrence and Evelyn Bradshaw; and brother, Elmer (Joyce) Bradshaw.
Those left to cherish her memory are nephew, David (Gail) Bradshaw; nieces, Lori (George) Delhees, Lisa (Terry) Stanforth; and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Ed Clevinger, minister officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Christian Church, 1713 Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37664.