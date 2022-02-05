KINGSPORT - Edith Bray Ottinger, 93 of Kingsport, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 4, 2022. Edith’s life on earth was full of family, friends, church, flowers, travel and happiness abound. Although her time here has come to an end, the love she shared will be passed on through generations.
Edith is preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Ottinger; her parents, Burley and Stella Bray; her brothers Ralph, Ben, Hoyt and Victor Bray. Survivors include her son, David Ottinger and wife Barb; grandchildren, Michael Ottinger and wife Bekki Vaden, Christopher Ottinger and wife Brianna; great-grandchildren, Ava and Amelia Ottinger, Atticus and Maple Vaden; special nieces, Barbara Jones and Doris Jones; Godson, Jim Begley; and very special neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 pm in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Vermont U.M.C. or Amedisys Hospice.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Ottinger family.