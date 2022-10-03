A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches.
Edith Begley Chandler, 93, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2022.
Edith was a lifelong resident of Crackers Neck and was a member of Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She adored all her family, and her door was always open to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jack and Ida Begley; her husband, J. B. Chandler; two sons, Marvin Chandler and Jack Chandler and a very special daughter-in-law, Patty Chandler. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Chandler and granddaughter, Caramalita Vicars and her siblings, Bud Begley, Cossie Begley, Lawrence Begley, Ted Begley, Ochia Chandler, Bonnie Chandler and Opal Durham.
Edith is survived by her loving family, Susie Swinney (Boxer), Patsy Zeppa (Eddie) and Darrell Chandler (Alice); grandchildren, Hank Swinney (Christy), Leslie Gilley (Ralph), Brandon Chandler (Jennifer), Eddie J. Zeppa, Jackie Barker, Josh Chandler, Ranada White (Ray), Krystal Pennington, Joe Greear and Heather Leonard; many great grandchildren; her brother, W. C. Begley (Doris); two sisters, Alice Dickenson and Dorothy Hicks (Jesse); and two very special family members, Jerry Chandler (Pat) and Barbara Collier (Wayne); and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Riverview Cemetery for the service.
Gilliam Funeral and Crematory is honored to serve the Chandler family.
In lieu flowers, the family requests donations made to Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 563, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
