Edgar,” Eddie,” Queener, 68, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home, with many of his family at his side. In 1987, Eddie and his family moved to Hawkins County so he could accept a position as Chef at Hales Springs Inn in Rogersville. He later worked at Amato’s Restaurant in Kingsport and for 14 years at Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City. After retiring, he volunteered at the Kitchen of Hope cooking meals for the hungry and homeless.
Eddie was a lifelong political junkie and could discuss the candidates for state, local and national politics back to his teen years. He had a quick wit and would leave people in stitches with his jokes. He enjoyed drawing and delighted his grandchildren by sending his art to them. During his teen years he played bass, drums, and sang in a rock and roll band. He also enjoyed bird watching, gardening and hiking.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ford Queener, his father, E.L. Queener, Sr. and stepmother, Lea Queener and by his sister, Camilla Queener Shaw. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Eileen Hanrahan Queener of Rogersville; a daughter, Alice Queener, sons Joshua and wife Megan; Robert and wife Dawn; John, all of Knoxville and David and wife Cate of New Market, Alabama. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Camilla Kalthoff of The University of the South at Sewanee TN, Ethan, Drew, Jack and Sam Queener of Knoxville; Anna and Joseph Queener of New Market, Alabama. He also leaves a stepsister, Sharon Harrison of Cordova, TN, several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kitchen of Hope in Kingsport, Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center, or the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club.