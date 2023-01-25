Edgar Lane, Jr. Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Edgar Lane, Jr. age 83 of Church Hill passed away Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023 at his residence.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you