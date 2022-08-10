Jasper, VA - Edgar Elmo Russell, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, August 6, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Bristol, VA. He was born December 28, 1948, to the late Homer and Lidia (Wade) Russell.
Edgar enjoyed pulling his wagon and gardening with his tools. He was a very patriotic person, who loved the flag and would carry and wave the American Flag proudly. He loved the Lord and would be found praying for people often that were around him. He also enjoyed caring for his baby dolls and swinging in his swing. “His gentle nature was the purest form of love.”
Along with his parents, Edgar is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Pleasant; brothers, Cecil Russell and Clifford Russell.
He leaves behind to cherish his life his sisters, Sylvania McNew of Hobart, IN, Debbie Webb of Duffield, VA and Wanda Bentley of Kingsport, TN; his Helping Hands Family, and Courtney; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be from 4:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, at the chapel of Holding Funeral Home , with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Meredith Family Cemetery in Jasper, VA.
Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Friday morning to proceed to the cemetery.