Jasper, VA - Edgar Elmo Russell, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, August 6, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Bristol, VA. He was born December 28, 1948, to the late Homer and Lidia (Wade) Russell.

Edgar enjoyed pulling his wagon and gardening with his tools. He was a very patriotic person, who loved the flag and would carry and wave the American Flag proudly. He loved the Lord and would be found praying for people often that were around him. He also enjoyed caring for his baby dolls and swinging in his swing. “His gentle nature was the purest form of love.”

