CHURCH HILL - Edgar “Ed” William Lane Jr., 83, of Church Hill, traded in his Goldwing motorcycle for his Heavenly Wings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence with his loving wife by his side. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved riding his motorcycle as well as showing and riding horses. Ed enjoyed going to car shows and watching westerns on tv.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Lane Sr. and Lela Lucille; and sister, Lela Lane.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Patsy Lane; sons, Jeff Lane and Russell Lane (Betty); daughter, Laura Smith (Layton); stepdaughters, Michelle Stewart (Brian), Stephanie Fiore (Jeff) and Megan Erwin (Josh); 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Illman, Brenda Parker, Wanda Lifford (Jerry), Anna Long (Shelby); and Debbie Weiderman (Sam); and several nieces and nephews. Special aunt Pearl Boggs.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Pastor Mitch Russell officiating. Music will be provided by Gary Stewart.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265. Pallbearers will be Marty Durham, Chad Rhea, Russell Lane, Zachary Baragas, Jeff Fiore and Skyler Erwin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, in Ed’s honor.