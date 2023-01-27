CHURCH HILL - Edgar “Ed” William Lane Jr., 83, of Church Hill, traded in his Goldwing motorcycle for his Heavenly Wings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence with his loving wife by his side. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved riding his motorcycle as well as showing and riding horses. Ed enjoyed going to car shows and watching westerns on tv.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Lane Sr. and Lela Lucille; and sister, Lela Lane.

