BLACKWATER - Edgar Charles “E.C.” Bledsoe, 83, of Blackwater, VA passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home after a brief illness, with his family by his side.
E.C. was a retired school bus driver for Scott County Virginia Schools where he drove for 39 years. He was also a lifelong farmer. He was well known in his community and loved by many.
E.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Rosie Bledsoe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Louise Bledsoe; two sons, Kenny Bledsoe and Randy Bledsoe; three adored grandchildren, Dakota, Kaden and William Bledsoe; and a special friend and caregiver, Connie Barnette. The family would also like to recognize and thank Ballad Health Hospice nurses and staff for all their care.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, in the Robinette-Bloomer Cemetery in Blackwater. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for services.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Bledsoe, Marlin Bledsoe, Kenny Bloomer, David Townsend, Aaron Townsend and Junior Wells.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Bledsoe family.