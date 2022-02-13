GRAY - Edgar “Bud” Droke, age 79, of Gray, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Bristol, TN, the son of the late Hugh Edgar Droke and Iva Mae Kate Ellis Droke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Lynn Droke; and his mother-in-law, Marceline Lamberth.
Bud was a member of Mayfair United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN, where he served as an usher for several years. He was a Lead Operator for Eastman Chemical Company for 34 years and continued his career building for and serving others. He was a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 and the Jericho Temple, where, as a Shriner, he enjoyed escorting children to the hospital, making apple butter, and participating in many parades. Bud was a man of God who cherished his wife and family, and always put them first. He will always be remembered as one who loved helping others and had a servant’s heart.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Droke; one daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Droke Jones and husband Wayne; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark Droke and wife Emily; one special niece who he raised as a daughter, Emily Osborne Campbell and husband Jeremiah; seven grandchildren, Morgan Droke, Michael Droke II, Hannah Jones, Rachel Jones, Caroline Droke, Ellis Droke, and Elliott Campbell; two sisters, Ann Gross and Martha Hardwick; one brother-in-law, Michael Garland; several nieces and nephews; and a host of brothers from the Shriners.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with Chaplain Todd Monroe officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be the Shriners Marching Patrol. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Garland, Wayne Jones, Jeremiah Campbell, Michael Droke II, Ellis Droke, and Garrett Ford.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregiver, Andrew Dolinger and Amanda Calhoun with Avalon Hospice for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Shriners Children Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org in Bud’s memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Droke family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Edgar “Bud” Droke and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.