On Sunday March 13, 2022, Eddie Sandidge, age 72, left this earthly body for a heavenly body free of pain after a long courageous battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Rossetti and Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 18, 2022 in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Junior Finch, Bob Long, Tyler Davidson, Dalton Sandidge, Brad Mulkey, and Larry Sandidge. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.