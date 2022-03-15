On Sunday March 13, 2022, Eddie Sandidge, age 72, left this earthly body for a heavenly body free of pain after a long courageous battle with cancer. Eddie was a loving husband, father, granddad, and great granddad. He was a born again Christian and attended Bass Chapel Church as long as his health permitted. He retired from AFG Glass Plant after 38 years of service. Eddie was a successful farmer and owned and operated Sandidge Trucking and Lime Hauling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Eula Sandidge; father and mother-in-law, J.C. and Victoria Greer; brothers-in-law, Jim Clifton and Ronnie Greer; and sisters-in-law, Wilma Bledsoe and Janet Sandidge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Betty Greer Sandidge; children, Brandi (Brad) Mulkey and Chad (Tammy) Sandidge of Surgoinsville; grandchildren, Dalton Sandidge, Bayleigh Mulkey and Brianna (Tyler) Davidson; great grandchildren, Cameron, Kinsley and Xander; sister, Wanda Farmer; brother, John Sandidge; sisters-in-law, Sue Davis, Sarah Clifton, and Janice Greer; brothers-in-law, Bennie Davis, Delano Farmer and Ronald Bledsoe; special friends, Gary Jones, Jerry and Brenda McLain, and his breakfast buddies, Joe Steel, Bob Neal, Kemp Brice and Phil Barrett; and also a host of friends, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Rossetti and Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 18, 2022 in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Junior Finch, Bob Long, Tyler Davidson, Dalton Sandidge, Brad Mulkey, and Larry Sandidge. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.