KINGSPORT - Eddie Lewis Bishop, 73, of Kingsport passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was born on March 19, 1947, in Mabe, VA to the late Farley and Mary Bishop.
Eddie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who always put others first.
He was an avid outdoorsmen who enjoyed hunting, fishing and four-wheeling in his Jeep but most of all, Eddie’s greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Eddie worked for Kingsport Body Works and State Line Collision, retiring with over 40 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Mullins.
Left to cherish Eddie’s memory are his devoted wife of 55 years, Carolyn Sue Bishop; children, Sherri Lawson (Mike), Ricky Bishop (Cynthia) and Jeff Bishop (April); grandchildren, Madeline, Marley, Nate and Wrett Bishop; sisters, Rosa Price, Ethel Jarvis, Shelby Lewis and Marcella Crawford; brothers, Donnie and Jackie Bishop; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Evangelist Marvin Egan officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with military honors conducted by The American Legion Post 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care of Eddie during his final days.
