This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
John 15: 12-13
KINGSPORT - Eddie Lee Williams, 55, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Eddie Robinette officiating. Music will be provided by Mackenzie Robinette.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Harvest Worship Center and Adoration Church of God for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smokey Mountain Children’s Home in care of Blountville Church of God, 614 Big Hollow Road, Blountville, TN 37617 in Eddie’s memory.
