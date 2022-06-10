This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
John 15: 12-13
KINGSPORT - Eddie Lee Williams, 55, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022.
He was born March 3, 1967, to the late Cecil Williams and Maxie (Massengill) Scott.
Eddie was a beloved husband and brother, who never met a stranger. He was always ready to give a helping hand to all he met. To be a friend of Eddie’s meant you had a friend for life.
He retired from Partners Industrial.
Eddie was an active member of Blountville Church of God.
In addition to his parents, a newborn baby boy preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Valerie Leonard Williams; brother, Larry Williams; sister, Darlene (Eddie) Slemp, Christine (Jimmy) Wampler, Judy Butler, Marlene (Harvey) Moody, Geraldine Williams; mother-in-law, Eula Leonard; along with several nieces and nephews; special friends, Tony and Pat Grills, the Stewart families, and many others; his fur babies Josie, Cooper, and Emberly, whom he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Eddie Robinette officiating. Music will be provided by Mackenzie Robinette.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Harvest Worship Center and Adoration Church of God for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smokey Mountain Children’s Home in care of Blountville Church of God, 614 Big Hollow Road, Blountville, TN 37617 in Eddie’s memory.
