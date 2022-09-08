KINGSPORT - Eddie Lawson, 77, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Bill and Kathleen Lawson.
Eddie was a loving father, friend and Husband. He will be forever remembered for his loving nature and unparalleled knowledge of hot rods and uncanny ability to know what someone needed to get them on the road. Eddie loved nothing more than working on a hot rod and making sure he was at the forefront of precision workmanship, while keeping his “Jack of-all-trades” attributes in order to always be there for his family and friends in need. He would have loved to see everyone drive their favorite ride to see him one last time and serve as a reminder that the hot rod community sticks together.
In addition to his parents Eddie was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy and Gary Lawson.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Connie; son, Stuart; daughter, Christine; granddaughter, HolliJay; brothers, Usif, Jackie and Larry; sisters, Brenda, Linda and Debbie; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Lawson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park. Jeff Deel, Gary Hite, Max Keys, Wayne O'Neal, Jerry Smith and Jackie Lawson will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the Lawson family has requested that donations be made in Eddie's memory to St. Dominic Catholic Church 2517 John B. Dennis Hwy Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Friends of Sullivan County Sheriff's Office PO Box 589 Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Lawson family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081