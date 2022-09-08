KINGSPORT - Eddie Lawson, 77, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Bill and Kathleen Lawson.

Eddie was a loving father, friend and Husband. He will be forever remembered for his loving nature and unparalleled knowledge of hot rods and uncanny ability to know what someone needed to get them on the road. Eddie loved nothing more than working on a hot rod and making sure he was at the forefront of precision workmanship, while keeping his “Jack of-all-trades” attributes in order to always be there for his family and friends in need. He would have loved to see everyone drive their favorite ride to see him one last time and serve as a reminder that the hot rod community sticks together.

