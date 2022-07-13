BIG STONE GAP, VA - Eddie Joe Estep, 68, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Norton, Va., lived in Gate City, Va. for 20 years, and had resided in Big Stone Gap since 2013. He was a 1972 graduate of J. I. Burton High School and a graduate of Clinch Valley College. He was a police officer for the City of Norton, worked as an investigator for the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept., and served as Chief of Police in Weber City, Va. for several years. Eddie was a proud member of the Virginia Defense Force, where he served as Lt. Colonel for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt Estep and Stella (Akers) Estep.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Margaret “Reedy” Estep; and his daughter, Paige Estep, of the home.
Mr. Estep requested cremation.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the: American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023 or diabetes.org/donate.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Estep family.
