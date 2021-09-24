KINGSPORT - Eddie “Joann” Kimball 77, of Kingsport TN passed away on Saturday, September 18th,2021. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent, downtown Kingsport is serving the Kimball family.
KINGSPORT - Eddie “Joann” Kimball 77, of Kingsport TN passed away on Saturday, September 18th,2021. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent, downtown Kingsport is serving the Kimball family.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription