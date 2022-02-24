KINGSPORT - Eddie K. Jennings, 66 of Kingsport passed away February 22, 2022, following an extended illness. Eddie had lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He was an electrician working throughout the Tri-Cities area. Eddie was a member of Tri-City Motorcyclist Club and enjoyed life and making people happy.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Lillian Lawson Jennings. Surviving are his sons, Elton Jennings, Douglas Jennings and Chad “Red” Jennings; four grandchildren, Chloe Jennings, Jessie Wright, Eli Jennings and Janay Brown; sister, Becky Standley and husband Dan.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 24 from 6-8pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, February 25 at 11am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
