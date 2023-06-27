KINGSPORT - Eddie F. Bishop, Jr., 82, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday June 23, 2023.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on October 24, 1940, to the late Ed Bishop, Sr. and Cora Bishop. Eddie attended Ketron High School and spent most of his adult life working hard to support his family. He was a member of Oak Drive Baptist Church and was instrumental in helping build a youth camp for his church. Eddie was a very talented carpenter. He retired from Air Products and enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Eddie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend to many.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Gaylene Honaker Bishop; granddaughter, Danielle Bishop and brothers, Rev. Jimmy Bishop, Scottie Bishop and Ralph Younce.
Eddie is survived by his loving children, daughter, Sonara Christian and longtime boyfriend, Greg Skelton; son, Eddie “Bo” Bishop III; daughter, Kim Leonard and husband, Jody; grandchildren, Garrett Leonard and Tanner “T.J.” Leonard; brother, Larry Bishop and wife, Norma and special sister-in-law, Tressa Gilliam.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Eddie Whitley officiating. A Committal Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Resurrection. Pallbearers will be Greg Skelton, Josh Skelton, Garrett Leonard, Tanner “T.J.” Leonard, Jeff Gilliam, Troy Gilliam and Michael Browder.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sharlet Slough, nurses Leigh, Heather, Nicole and family friend, Dr. Brandon Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org