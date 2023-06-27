KINGSPORT - Eddie F. Bishop, Jr., 82, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday June 23, 2023.

He was born in Kingsport, TN on October 24, 1940, to the late Ed Bishop, Sr. and Cora Bishop. Eddie attended Ketron High School and spent most of his adult life working hard to support his family. He was a member of Oak Drive Baptist Church and was instrumental in helping build a youth camp for his church. Eddie was a very talented carpenter. He retired from Air Products and enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

