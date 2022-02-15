Eddie E. Hicks, born on April 19, 1943, passed away February 14, 2022 in Kingsport TN after a brief illness. Eddie graduated from Sullivan West High School and went to work for Eastman (Kodak) Chemical Company where he met the love of his life, Scheryl McMillan Hicks. After marriage, birth of a daughter and 35 years of employment, he retired from Eastman.
Eddie proudly served six years in the Tennessee (Army) National Guard. He enjoyed playing golf, watching football, basketball, wrestling and NASCAR. Eddie was an avid Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. fan and had an extensive collection of Earnhardt memorabilia. One of his favorite hobbies was hot rods, antique cars and trucks, especially his 1963 Chevy Truck with which he won several trophies.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Scheryl Hicks, his parents Harold and Cecile Hicks, his brother Jim Hicks, along with aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his daughter Martye Whitsell-Hicks and spouse Koti of Charleston WV, brother Jack Hicks and spouse Loretta of Phoenix AZ, nephew Brian Hicks and spouse Paula of Huntsville Al, niece Karen Spriggs and spouse Eddie of Kingsport TN, niece Shiela Wills and spouse Eric of Mount Carmel, TN. He is also survived by two great nephews, three great nieces, two great-great nieces and several cousins.
The family also wanted to extend a very special thank you to Caroline, Christy, Lisa, McKayla, Shiela and Sherry for the love and care they gave to Eddie.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or any time at the home, 109 Wallen Town Road, Church Hill. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.