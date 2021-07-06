PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Eddie Dean Fleenor age 71 of Pennington Gap, VA was born September 3, 1949 in Keokee, VA and passed away July 2, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.
He was preceded in death by one son Pete Lawson, two daughters Lisa Garrison and Angie Fleenor, his parents Howard and Esther Fleenor, one sister Pauline Spence, and one brother Howard Fleenor, Jr.
Eddie is survived by one daughter Alison Shuler of Pennington Gap, VA, two brothers Sam Fleenor and wife, Gladys of Aurora, IN, Charles Fleenor and wife, Modell of Gahanna, OH and four sisters Maerene Winegarner of Dayton, OH, Patsy Bland of Shadypoint, OK, Brenda Craven and husband, Gary of Lawrenceburg, IN and Zelma Bobrosky and husband, Colin of Keokee, VA.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA with a funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jimmy Hammonds officiating.
Burial will follow at Pennington Memorial Cemetery.
Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Eddie Dean Fleenor.
We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277.
Phone is 276-546-2456