WISE, VA - Eddie Clark Stallard, “Big Ed”, 66, passed away on December 12, 2021 after a long period of poor health and a brief stay at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Ed graduated from J.J. Kelly High School in Wise. He was employed by Joy Manufacturing, Norton and Sportswise in Wise for several years. Ed was an avid sports fan and loved the Alabama Football team. His dog “Bama” was named in honor of Alabama sports. Ed was known and loved by many close friends and relatives. He attended Men’s Breakfast at First Church of God, Wise for several years. He was a kind and caring man to all he met. Ed will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wailand and Dorothy (Maine) Stallard and his wife Melissa (Branon) Stallard whom he dearly loved.
Ed is survived by his aunt, Margaret Stallard Jordan; an uncle, Jobie Stallard; several cousins; loyal friends, Steve and Crystal Hamm, Tony Wampler, the Barnette boys; his breakfast buddies at Food City and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Ed Stallard will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA,with Pastor Gary Maggard officiating.
Burial will follow in the Beverly Cemetery in Wise. The family will receive friends from 12 noon till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.