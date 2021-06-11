Edalee Holmes Robinette Jun 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Edalee Holmes Robinette, 96, of Kingsport passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Holston Manor.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Cremation Edalee Holmes Robinette Funeral Hill Oak Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.