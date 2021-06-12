KINGSPORT - Edalee Holmes Robinette, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Holston Manor.
Edalee was born on June 6, 1925, in Lee County, VA to the late Harrison and Eliza Holmes. She loved her flowers and her felines, Gracie and Rosie.
In addition to her parents, Edalee was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert H. Robinette, four brothers and one sister.
Those left to cherish Edalee’s memory are her son, Donald Robinette and wife, Beth; daughter, Shirlene Erdmann; grandsons, Greg and Brad Erdmann; granddaughters, Crystal Lane and Sandy McBride; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Iona Shockley of Clairon, PA; and Pauline Franco of Streamwood, IL.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the chapel.
A Graveside Service will follow in Section F of Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the 100 wing of Holston Manor for their loving care of our mom.
