Floyd Edward “Ed” Murphy, 72, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at The Hock Family Pavilion at Duke Health in Durham, N.C., after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport with Dr. Darris Doyal and Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.