KINGSPORT - Gaines Edward Ferguson Jr. (Ed), age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Kingsport, TN February 20, 2023.

Ed was born in Bristol, VA in 1939. He was raised in Wallace, VA but moved to Bristol, TN as a teenager where he resided with his grandmother and attended Tennessee High School. After graduating Tennessee High School in 1958, he left for Paris Island, SC and joined the United States Marine Corps where he served until 1962. Upon returning from the Marine Corps, Ed continued to serve in the USMC reserve until 1986. Ed went to work for the Tennessee Highway Patrol where he served in various positions and ultimately retired after 35 years of service as 5th District Captain. Ed was a member of the Temple Baptist Church for 53 years, where he served faithfully in many roles including several terms as deacon. After retiring from the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1999, Ed worked for Carter Trent Funeral Home for several years.

