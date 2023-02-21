KINGSPORT - Gaines Edward Ferguson Jr. (Ed), age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Kingsport, TN February 20, 2023.
Ed was born in Bristol, VA in 1939. He was raised in Wallace, VA but moved to Bristol, TN as a teenager where he resided with his grandmother and attended Tennessee High School. After graduating Tennessee High School in 1958, he left for Paris Island, SC and joined the United States Marine Corps where he served until 1962. Upon returning from the Marine Corps, Ed continued to serve in the USMC reserve until 1986. Ed went to work for the Tennessee Highway Patrol where he served in various positions and ultimately retired after 35 years of service as 5th District Captain. Ed was a member of the Temple Baptist Church for 53 years, where he served faithfully in many roles including several terms as deacon. After retiring from the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1999, Ed worked for Carter Trent Funeral Home for several years.
Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing and spending time with Ed experienced his passion for conversation and storytelling. He enjoyed traveling, great food, visiting friends and family, and lending a hand to those in need. His love for God was evident in his kind, compassionate, and generous nature.
Throughout his life, but particularly in the final months of his illness, Ed was most known by his optimistic outlook and frequent remark of “Life’s been good to me”. Truly he lived an honorable life of dedicated service to his country and family.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Gaines Edward Ferguson Sr. and Ethel Tuell Ferguson; first wife, Ruthie Ferguson; daughter, Ginger Lynn Ferguson; brother, Don Ferguson; nephews Rodney Ferguson and Brent Warner.
He is survived by his wife, Zetta; son, Cliff Ferguson (Amy); daughter, Jennifer Turner (Michael); grandchildren, Jake Ferguson, Ansley Ferguson, Micah Turner, Trenton Turner; great-grandchildren, Harry and Clara; stepchildren, Lindsey Potter (Andy), Alex Souder (Mallory), and Taylor Jones (Hogan); sisters, Carolyn Mann and Ella Jean Bray; brother, George Ferguson (Shirley); along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3pm on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Pallbearers will be Brad Warner, Mark Addington, David Steadman, David Redwine, Rick Norris and Don Mann. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Warner, Billy Jack Johnson, Mack Edwards, Brinley Addington, Breven Addington, Paul Mooneyham, Glen Cantwell, Archie Pierce, Jerry Bacon, B H Collins and Harold Joseph. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Temple Baptist Church by 2:15pm to go in procession the cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Temple Baptist Church.