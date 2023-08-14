ELIZABETHTON - Ed Canter, age 80, of Elizabethton, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late Jessie and Cordelia Hinkle Canter and was born on September 5, 1942. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Carver Canter; three brothers, Robert Canter, James Canter and Kermith Canter; two sisters, Beryl Street and Jane Coleman.
Ed worked as a carpenter and was a United States veteran having served in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and coon hunting. He was of the Baptist faith.
Those left to cherish his many memories include a son, Douglas Canter and wife Amber of Elizabethton; a stepson, Mark Hamby and wife Sharon of Jonesborough; three sisters, Ann Woods and Leona Gentry both of Elizabethton, and Jeannette Elliott of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Austin Canter, Ty McElyea, Kayla Hamby, Darrell Collins and wife Taylor and Samantha Baker; and five great-grandchildren, Willow Horton, Savy Bogart, Maggie Collins, Malorie Collins and Mollie Collins.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Ed Canter will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Carl Grindstaff officiating. Active pallbearers will be Mark Hamby, Kenny Grindstaff, Robin Loveless, Ed Lance, Ed Lance II, and Frank Miller. Austin Canter will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 AM on Saturday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Sportsman Club, 225 John Alfred Loop, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
