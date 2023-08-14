ELIZABETHTON - Ed Canter, age 80, of Elizabethton, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late Jessie and Cordelia Hinkle Canter and was born on September 5, 1942. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Carver Canter; three brothers, Robert Canter, James Canter and Kermith Canter; two sisters, Beryl Street and Jane Coleman.

Ed worked as a carpenter and was a United States veteran having served in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and coon hunting. He was of the Baptist faith.

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you