COEBURN, VA – Eckle Gladey Penley, Sr., 85, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home. He was a member of the Freedom of Worship Church in Norton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Bradley Penley.
Surviving are six sons, Eckle Penley, Jr. and wife Becky of Fredericksburg, Va., Samuel Jackson Penley of Coeburn, Va., James Penley of Castlewood, Va., Matthew Penley of Coeburn, Va., Roy Steven Chewning and wife Shannon of Mount Holly, NC, Eckle Penley, III and wife Rebecca of St. Marys, Ga.; two daughters, Genevieve Elliott and husband Melvin of Fredericksburg, Va., Charlotte Hunt and husband Stanley of Bessemer City, NC; 38 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
