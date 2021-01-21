CHURCH HILL – Eckel Martin Clemons, Jr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Church Hill Health Care & Rehab after an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Karen’s residence, 4812 Carters Valley Road Church Hill, TN 37642. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Clifford Cole officiating. The burial will follow to Old Union Cemetery.
Pallbearer will be Brandon Dye, Charlie Barrett, Daniel Singleton, Billy Housewright, Eddie Williams, Jeff Harless, BJ Batara, and Dusty Clemons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Murr and Robert Clark.
A special thank you to Signature Health Care, Church Hill Health Care and Rehab, and H.L. Johnson for his employment at Johnson Funeral Home and contractors at Eastman Chemical Company.
