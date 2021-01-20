CHURCH HILL – Eckel Martin Clemons, Jr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Church Hill Health Care & Rehab after an extended illness.
Eckel was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He and his father, Eckel, Sr., used to dig graves at Johnson Funeral Home. Eckel worked for 47 years at A&L/Steadman/Brock as an acid proofer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eckel and Billie Clemons; brother, Johnny Clemons; sister, Peggy Ward.
Eckel is survived by his daughters, Rachael Clemons and Belinda Clemons; stepchildren, Melissa Blair (Todd) of South Carolina, Robert Clark of Kingsport; special granddaughter, Madison Clark; grandchildren, “Little” Robert Clark, Brandon Blair, and Rebecca Jackson; sister, Glenda Barrett; special friend, Karen Pennington; sister-in-law, Sharron Clemons; special niece and nephews, Dusty Clemons and Athena Clemons; niece, Brenda Moore; nephews, Howie Ward and Ronald Ward.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Karen’s residence, 4812 Carters Valley Road Church Hill, TN 37642. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Clifford Cole officiating. The burial will follow to Old Union Cemetery.
Pallbearer will be Brandon Dye, Charlie Barrett, Daniel Singleton, Billy Housewright, Eddie Williams, Jeff Harless, BJ Batara, and Dusty Clemons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Murr and Robert Clark.
A special thank you to Signature Health Care, Church Hill Health Care and Rehab, and H.L. Johnson for his employment at Johnson Funeral Home and contractors at Eastman Chemical Company.
To leave an online message for the Clemons family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Clemons family.