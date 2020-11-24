KINGSPORT - Earnest Lee Collins 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living. He was born in Scott County, VA to the late Harvey and Venice Collins. Earnest served his country in the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He retired from Holliston Mills after many years of service.
In addition to his parents Earnest was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Quillen Collins; sons, Randy and Ronnie Collins; sisters, Retha Poore and Betty Woods; brother, Ray Collins.
Survivors include his sister, Geraldine Pride; along with several nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with the honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Collins family