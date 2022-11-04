Earline Robertson Price Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Earline Robertson Price, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, October 31, 2022Please join us to celebrate her life. Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Rogersville Presbyterian Church.Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Rogersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rogersville Presbyterian Church, 309 Kyle St. Rogersville, TN 37857.Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.comBroome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Price family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rogersville Presbyterian Church Christianity Donation Funeral Service Burial Condolence Funeral Home Earline Robertson Price Recommended for you