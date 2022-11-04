ROGERSVILLE - Earline Robertson Price, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, October 31, 2022

Please join us to celebrate her life. Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Rogersville Presbyterian Church.

