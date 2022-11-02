ROGERSVILLE - Earline Robertson Price, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, October 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Bruce H. Robertson and Elizabeth "Betty" P. Robertson, son John Garland Price and brother-in-law Douglas "Mac" Smith.
Earline and Joe met as students at the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. They married in December after graduation. While Joe was in pharmacy school, she worked as a high school teacher in Memphis. She also taught in the Hawkins County School system. In 1976, Joe and Elizabeth Smith opened U-Save Pharmacy. Earline worked at U-Save until her retirement.
She and Joe loved to travel. They saw a home football game at every SEC stadium. They visited many US states. Viking Cruises took them to several European countries and the Caribbean. A lifelong reader, Earline supported the Hawkins County Library by serving on the Library Board. She especially enjoyed trips to Nashville to lobby for library funds. She also served on the United Way Board. Earline was a member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and in her Women's Circle. Earline was a devoted friend. She helped organize several of her Rogersville High School Class reunions. She spent many years attending a weekend retreat with her Alpha Omicron Pi Sisters. Earline loved to play bridge. She looked forward to her weekly game with Shirley Price, Chug Kirkpatrick and Donna Basso. We are grateful for these ladies transporting her to the games when she had to give up driving. In her late 70's Earline started painting. She was an eager student. Many family and friends were gifted with her paintings and Christmas cards she painted. Earline was a loving mother and grandmother. Most of all she was a devoted wife to Joe for 61 years. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband Joe G. Price, children Elizabeth "Betsy" Fields (Allen) and James Robertson "Robbie" Price (Elizabeth), four grandchildren Kendall Fields (Lindsey), Carter Fields, Madison Price and Emily Price, brother Dr. Donald B. Robertson (Ruby Ann) and sister Elizabeth Smith.
Please join us to celebrate her life. Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Rogersville Presbyterian Church.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Rogersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rogersville Presbyterian Church, 309 Kyle St. Rogersville, TN 37857.