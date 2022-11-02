ROGERSVILLE - Earline Robertson Price, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, October 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Bruce H. Robertson and Elizabeth "Betty" P. Robertson, son John Garland Price and brother-in-law Douglas "Mac" Smith.

Earline and Joe met as students at the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. They married in December after graduation. While Joe was in pharmacy school, she worked as a high school teacher in Memphis. She also taught in the Hawkins County School system. In 1976, Joe and Elizabeth Smith opened U-Save Pharmacy. Earline worked at U-Save until her retirement.

