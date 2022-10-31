Earline R. Price Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Earline R. Price, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, October 31, 2022.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Earline R. Price Funeral Home Funeral Residence Recommended for you